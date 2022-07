Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," July 3 This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” as America prepares to celebrate its 246th birthday, we examine the recent string of controversial Supreme Court rulings that will have far-reaching implications on the environment, immigration and abortion rights. Plus, an interview with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on how the administration plans to handle the coming influx of migrants at the border.