Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Jan. 29 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," the first face-to-face meeting of the new Congress between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is coming soon. The main topic on the agenda? Paying America's bills and getting the country's fiscal house in order. We'll ask the speaker about what he thinks Congress should do to keep the U.S. from defaulting. Plus, a rare joint conversation with the chair and vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.