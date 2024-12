Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Dec. 15, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," President-elect Trump promises big change for America's role in the world – but with much of the world on fire, will his policies extinguish the flames or fuel them? Margaret Brennan speaks to Rep. Michael Waltz, Trump's pick for national security adviser, as well as Cindy McCain, director of the U.N., World Food Programme.