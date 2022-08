Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," August 7 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," we talk to Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott about the party’s opposition to the Democrats' economic plan, and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb returns to discuss the monkeypox health emergency. And after a surprising July jobs report, we talk to San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Mary Daly about what it means for the U.S. economy.