Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Aug. 3. 2025 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," President Trump's top trade negotiator, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, joins to discuss as the U.S. has imposed strict tariffs on key trading partners. Meanwhile, Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, explains what's ahead for Americans after the passage of Mr. Trump's "big, beautiful bill."