Election Live Updates: Biden calls for unity as focus turns to transition
The election aftermath, and the power of the vote
Cedric Richmond says "defund the police" cost Democrats seats in the House
Jim Gaffigan on the painstaking, belabored marathon of an election
Biden projected winner, Trump not conceding yet
CBS News' Full Election Results
No, these viral videos do not actually show election fraud
Exit polls show how Biden won the 2020 election
2020 Elections
Joe Biden edges out Trump to win presidency in deeply divided nation
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Pictures: Nation reacts after Joe Biden is projected to win 2020 election
Kamala Harris to make history as the first Black woman vice president
Senate GOP declares "Senate is last line of defense"
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will not concede election
Hillary Clinton reacts to projected Biden victory
Foreign leaders offer well wishes to Biden after projected win
Biden's victory comes 48 years to the day after his first Senate win
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
Open: This is "Face the Nation," November 8
Today on "Face the Nation," an excruciating election week is over as America shatters voting records and narrowly elects its 46th president. But the 45th, so far, refuses to concede.
