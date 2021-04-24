Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, November 6

Just two days away from the general election, "Face the Nation" discusses the final stretch with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, RNC chair Reince Priebus, CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto, and others.
