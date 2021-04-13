Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, January 31

A day before the primary season’s kickoff nominating contest in Iowa, “Face the Nation” brings you the latest on the presidential race, with GOP candidates Donald Trump and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Iowa pollster Ann Selzer, and others.
