Open: This is Face the Nation, February 28

Ahead of Super Tuesday’s nominating contests, “Face the Nation” has the latest on the 2016 campaign trail, with Republican candidates Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, and others.
