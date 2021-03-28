Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, December 7

The latest on the protests against police killings and the fight against terrorism, with New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton, NAACP President Cornell William Brooks, former CIA and NSA Director Michael Hayden, and others.
