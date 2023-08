Only 2 Maui fire victims identified so far, efforts to help survivors ramp up Last week's fires in Hawaii killed at least 96 people, but that number is expected to climb and officials say only two of those victims have been identified so far. An estimated 1,000 people remain missing. CBS News Los Angeles reporter Rudabeh Shahbazi has more on the situation in Maui and Jeremy Greenberg, director of operations at FEMA, joined CBS News to discuss the recovery.