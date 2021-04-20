One-third of Russian team banned from Rio Games More than a hundred Russian athletes are banned from competing, after being swept up in one of the biggest doping scandals to ever hit sports. Investigators say Russian athletes and government officials took part in a state-sponsored doping operation that touched nearly every Olympic sport. Andrew Brandt, director of the Moorad Center for Sports Law at Villanova University, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to break down the controversy and explain why big sporting events like the Olympics are "magnets" for corruption.