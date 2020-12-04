Election 2020
Full Election Results
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
QAnon Documentary
Norah O'Donnell Reports
Obama Interviews
Coronavirus Updates
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Biden plans to ask nation to wear masks for 100 days
Second shot no-shows could foil COVID-19 vaccination efforts
California to impose regional stay-at-home orders amid virus surge
Thousands flee as wildfire spreads through Southern California
Supreme Court sides with church challenging California COVID rules
Tiger "nearly tore" off worker's arm at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue
Tyson allegedly lied about COVID-19 risks at Iowa meat plant
Google accused of firing employees pushing for workplace rights
Trump declines to say whether he still has confidence in Barr
2020 Elections
Mark Kelly sworn in as Democratic senator from Arizona
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Georgia elections official rebukes Trump after threats to workers
Barr says Justice Department has no evidence of widespread fraud in election
Biden introduces economic team, telling Americans "help is on the way"
Obama narrates new Jon Ossoff ad ahead of Georgia runoff
Biden still searching for defense secretary
Wisconsin completes canvass and certifies Biden win in state
Arizona certifies election results
Biden unveils economic team, nominating Yellen for treasury secretary
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
One of world's largest telescopes collapses in Puerto Rico
The telescope at the Arecibo Observatory fell Tuesday, ending 57 years of astronomical discoveries.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue