One of Pennsylvania's youngest elected officials talks Trump Justin Gallagher became the youngest elected official in Erie County, Pennsylvania, when he won his race for school board back in 2015, but he also represents one of the key hardships facing his county and others like it across the Rust Belt - the struggle for young people to find jobs. Elaine Quijano sat down with Justin for a conversation about his career in public service, his search for full-time work, and his feelings about the Trump presidency.