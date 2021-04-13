Live

On this day: Supreme Court legalizes abortion

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court found that a woman's right to privacy extended to her right to make her own medical decisions, including having an abortion. A look back at the Roe v. Wade ruling that is still under fire today.
