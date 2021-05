On her third heart At age 24 Amy Silverstein developed a life-threatening condition and received a heart transplant. She survived with that heart, and wrote an acclaimed book, "Sick Girl," but 25 years later it, too, began to fail. She is now on her third heart, and has written a moving new book, "My Glory Was I Had Such Friends," about how her family and friends' support kept her alive. Lee Cowan reports.