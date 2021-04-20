Live

Olympic opening day marred by protests

The Olympic torch was blocked briefly by thousands of protestors near Rio's Copacabana Beach. A recent survey shows that 63 percent of Brazilians think that hosting the Olympics is doing more harm than good. Ben Tracy reports.
