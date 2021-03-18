Live

Olive Garden, Red Lobster seeing fewer customers

Two well-known restaurants are seeing fewer customers come through the door. The company that owns both Olive Garden and Red Lobster says quarterly profits are down. Jericka Duncan has that and more in the MoneyWatch report.
