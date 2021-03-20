Live

High school student faces prom date controversy

Mikayla Perlotto, a senior honor student at Torrington High School in Conn., would like to bring her 21-year-old boyfriend to prom. Even though the school does not have an age restriction on prom dates, school officials will not let her date attend.
