Olaf Scholz set to succeed Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel Germany is entering a new era of leadership after 16 years under the helm of center-right Chancellor Angela Merkel. The country will soon be run by a center-left government led by Olaf Scholz, a social democrat. Scholz will head a three-party coalition joining forces with the progressive Greens and pro-business Free Democrats. CBS News reporter Anna Noryskiewicz joins CBSN to discuss the latest out of Germany.