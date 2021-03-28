Live

Watch CBSN Live

Oil prices dip but no relief for air fares

As the price of oil continues to drop, some consumers may be expecting to see air fares dip. But as Manuel Bojorquez reports, it’ll take more than cheaper fuel to have airlines slash their ticket prices.
