Ohio voters reject proposal to legalize marijuana

By a two-to-one margin, Ohio voters decided against the Issue 3 amendment that would have legalized recreational and medical marijuana. Ohio would have been the most populous state to allow general pot use. Adriana Diaz reports from Columbus.
