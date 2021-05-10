Live

Ohio businessman, father of 4, faces deportation

An Ohio businessman faces deportation less than two weeks after immigration officials told him he would be allowed to stay. Amer Adi Othman says immigration officials told him his deportation order would be delayed. WKBN-TV's Stan Boney reports.
