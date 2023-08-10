Officials receive threats amid Trump's ongoing legal troubles Former President Donald Trump and longtime aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty to additional charges in the classified documents case Thursday, as special counsel Jack Smith recommended Trump's trial in the Jan. 6 case be set for January 2024. Meanwhile, the Fulton County district attorney in Georgia has received threatening emails ahead of a possible Trump indictment in that state. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, and David French, opinion columnist for the New York Times, weigh in on the latest updates in Trump's legal troubles.