Recapping DNC Day 2: Obamas excite crowd, Lil Jon makes appearance during roll call, more Former President Barack Obama delivered passionate remarks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesday envisioning a Kamala Harris presidency. Also, popular music representing each state made the roll call interesting for those watching at home. "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe have more about Day 2 at the DNC.