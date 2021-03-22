Live

Watch CBSN Live

Obama to meet with Texas Gov. Perry after snub

President Obama is in Texas and will meet with Gov. Rick Perry on immigration Wednesday. Though he met the president at the airport a year ago, Perry turned down an airport greeting this time. Bill Plante reports from the White House.
