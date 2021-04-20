Live

Obama talks ISIS, Iran, Trump

President Obama insisted the $400 million transferred to Iran was not a ransom and not secret during a press conference Thursday. He also said Donald Trump's claims that the Nov. election might be rigged are "ridiculous." Margaret Brennan has more
