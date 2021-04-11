Live

Obama spares turkey from dinner table fate

As part of an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Obama pardoned a turkey at the White House Wednesday. Contessa Brewer and Chip Reid have more on the pardon and how the turkeys are prepared for the ceremony.
