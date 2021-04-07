Obama praises progress since Hurricane Katrina, but says job isn't over Marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, President Obama spoke to an enthusiastic crowd Thursday at a community center in the Lower Ninth Ward. The massive storm killed nearly 2,000 people, mostly in New Orleans, and displaced about a million others. Former President George W. Bush will also visit New Orleans to mark the anniversary. "CBS Sunday Morning's" Tracy Smith covered the devastation in New Orleans 10 years ago and is back in the city to track the recovery.