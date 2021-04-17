Live

Obama honors Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes

Jahana Hayes, the 2016 National Teacher of the Year, traded the classroom for the White House East Room on Tuesday, where President Obama honored the John F. Kennedy High School teacher from Waterbury, Connecticut.
