Obama heads to Charleston as church shooting victims' funerals begin The funeral for state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, the pastor of Emanuel AME Church, begins Friday morning. He and eight others were killed in last week's mass shooting at the historic black church. Hundreds of people gathered Thursday to say goodbye to victims Ethel Lance and Sharonda Coleman-Singleton. Michelle Miller reports outside the TD Arena in Charleston, where President Obama will give a eulogy for Pinckney.