NYT reporter on the most important line in Trump Jr.'s emails Jo Becker, New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter, and her colleagues published a series of articles that broke the story of Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer. Becker joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether Trump Jr.'s release of an email chain on the meeting can be considered transparency, the most important line from the emails and what this means for the investigation into the Trump campaign's ties with Russia.