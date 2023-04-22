Abortion Pill Ruling
NYPD test launches electric cars
The New York City Police Department has launched a test flight of nearly 200 electric cars in an effort to reduce the city's carbon footprint. It's the largest electric police vehicle trial in the country. Kris Van Cleave has more.
