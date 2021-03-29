Live

NYPD Commissioner Bratton honors Officer Ramos

Bill Bratton, the commissioner of the New York Police Department, remembered assassinated NYPD officer Rafael Ramos as a hero and an exemplary cop. Bratton was speaking at Ramos' funeral in Queens on Saturday.
