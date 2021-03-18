Representative Nydia Velazquez: U.S. needs to be "on the right side of history" on Puerto Rico's political future House Democrats have introduced the Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act, which seeks to create a commission on potential solutions to address the island's 123 year status as a U.S. territory, such as statehood, independence, or free association. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on her interview with Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez of New York, who introduced the bill along with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.