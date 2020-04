NYC inmate's death after testing positive for COVID-19 raises questions about conditions in jails and prisons Rikers Island inmate Michael Tyson has died after testing positive for COVID-19. The medical examiner hasn't officially ruled the cause of death, but it is drawing criticism from criminal justice advocates over how to best handle jails and prisons during the pandemic. Reuven Blau, reporter for The City, joined CBSN to discuss the latest.