NYC doctor Ebola-free, released from hospital

Dr. Craig Spencer was declared Ebola-free and released from Bellevue Hospital in New York City. Dr. Jon LaPook reports on Dr. Spencer's journey to recovery and the stigma facing those who fight the disease.
