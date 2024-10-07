Watch CBS News

NY subway artist turns talent into TikTok stardom

With more than 33 million TikTok followers, artist Devon Rodriguez rose to fame by capturing candid moments of subway passengers. Lilia Luciano highlights his inspiring journey from the South Bronx to international recognition.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.