Nursing student accused of murder apparently fled U.S. Binghamton University nursing student Haley Anderson was murdered in 2018 after disappearing from her off-campus New York apartment. When her friend turned on the "Find My Friends" app, she tracked Anderson's phone to the apartment of fellow nursing student Orlando Tercero, where she found Anderson's body. Tercero, who was born in Nicaragua, apparently fled the country. Maria Elena Salinas reports on the brutal case and the ensuing manhunt for a new episode of "48 Hours," airing Saturday at 10/9c.