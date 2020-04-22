Nurse worries her incarcerated fiancé won't make it home amid pandemic The loved ones of incarcerated Americans say they are fearful for their safety as the coronavirus spreads quickly through correctional facilities across the country. While some nonviolent offenders are being released, others, even those in the most at-risk groups, have no choice but to wait. Omar Villafranca speaks to a nurse who worries for her asthmatic fiancé, saying she is "100% certain" he will not make it back home due to the pandemic.