Nuclear watchdog agency's director general says Iran's capabilities suffered "severe damage" Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that intelligence out of Iran shows that the U.S. strikes caused "severe damage," but not "total damage." "Iran has the capacities there; industrial and technological capacities. So if they so wish, they will be able to start doing this again," Grossi said.