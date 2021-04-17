Live

Watch CBSN Live

NRA endorses Donald Trump for president

The NRA endorsed Donald Trump for president on Friday at its annual convention in Kentucky. CBSN political contributor Rick Davis and Kevin Sheridan, the former communications director for Paul Ryan, join CBSN with more.
