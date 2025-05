Document tying Abrego Garcia to MS-13 is defunct police registry questioned for racial profiling President Trump claims that Kilmar Abrego Garcia's tattoos suggest he is a member of MS-13, but the only actual court document tying Abrego Garcia to the gang is a now-defunct local police registry that was questioned for racial profiling. Vanessa Cárdenas, executive director of "America's Voice," joins "America Decides" to discuss.