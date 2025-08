Not exactly wasting away in this Margaritaville Latitude Margaritaville, a 55+ community, is inspired by the vibes of the late musician Jimmy Buffett. It's just one of the 800 active adult communities in the U.S., where retirees are finding community, and more. Correspondent Martha Teichner reports from the Daytona Beach community where it's always five o'clock. [Originally broadcast April 13, 2025.]