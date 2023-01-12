Northern California sees more rain Wednesday

CBS News App
Prince Harry Interview
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
More Biden documents marked classified found in at least one other location
Neighbor of Bryan Kohberger says suspect talked about Idaho student murders
Rep. George Santos rebuffs calls for resignation by Long Island Republicans
Jeff Beck, guitarist for the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, dies at 78
Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital 9 days after cardiac arrest
Pence on possible 2024 presidential run: "I think we've got time"
More than 100 people charged with gun, drug crimes in 3 states
Search continues for 5-year-old swept away by California floodwaters
Women in Alabama can be prosecuted for taking abortion pills, state attorney general says
Cardiac arrest in youth athletes is rare, but does happen. Here's how to prepare
Egg prices have more than tripled in some states. Here's why.
Federal regulator won't ban gas stoves after all
Missouri boarding school probed for abuse allegations will shut down
Microsoft is giving workers unlimited time off
New surveillance video shows husband of Ana Walshe at juice bar one day after she was last seen
First lady Jill Biden has surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions
How to get cheaper life insurance
Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant contained, no injuries reported
4 reasons to get life insurance right now
Best diet and nutrition food delivery programs in 2023: Pick the best one for you
Reboot Yourself 2023: Get fit, be well in the new year with these essentials
As pandemic aid ends, schools struggle to fund meals for kids
Tatjana Patitz, one of the "original" supermodels, dies at age 56
3 reasons to buy gold now
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Northern California sees more rain Wednesday
A new storm front hit Northern California Wednesday, with the National Weather Service forecasting more heavy rain for the region through at least Friday. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports from Santa Cruz, California.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On