North Carolina anti-LGBT law faces backlash Protesters spilled into the streets of Raleigh, North Carolina Tuesday night over a new law blocking protections for LGBT people. More than 80 business leaders signed a letter Tuesday calling for a repeal, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple’s Tim Cook. North Carolina’s largest corporation, Bank of America, also tweeted that it wants a repeal. Mark Strassman reports from the state capitol in Raleigh on the standoff dividing state leaders.