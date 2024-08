Noah Lyles comes up short, Katie Ledecky named flag bearer American sprinter Noah Lyles, the fastest man alive, struggled in the 200 meters Thursday at the Olympic Games, claiming the bronze medal, and needed the help of a wheelchair after the race. Swimmer Katie Ledecky, the most decorated U.S. female Olympian, learned she will be the flag-bearer for Team USA at the closing ceremony. Jamie Yuccas reports from Paris with the latest on all the action.