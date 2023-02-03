No mass shooting threat from L.A. incident, police say: CBS News Flash Feb. 3, 2023 Los Angeles police seized illegal guns and ammunition from a high-rise apartment where several rifles were pointed toward a nearby park and made an arrest but they say there isn't any evidence that a mass shooting was planned. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the GOP response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. And at Sunday’s Grammys, all eyes will be on Beyonce -- who could become the most-awarded musician in Grammy's history.