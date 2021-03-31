Live

No escape from bitter cold in Northeast

Millions are feeling the full force of the bone-chilling cold as a blast of frigid air sweeps through the Northeast. It's the coldest February 20th ever for much of the East Coast. Vinita Nair reports.
