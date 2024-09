Nikki Haley on supporting Trump over Harris: "It's not a question" Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley tells "Face The Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that she doesn't agree with former President Donald Trump's campaign style or approach but supports him because of his policies. "For me, it's not a question," said Haley about voting for Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.